HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to release the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today (May 14), bringing an end to the long wait of lakhs of students for their examination outcomes. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their results online through the official website - bseh.org.in.

The board will officially announce the results through a press conference, during which key details such as pass percentage, names of toppers, and best-performing districts will also be shared.

Once the announcement is made, direct result links will be activated on the official portal. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials.

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps To Check and Download Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026" link

Step 3: Enter the required login details, such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result on the screen

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

Details On Scorecard

The online scorecard will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet.

Passing Criteria

As per the Haryana Board passing rules, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify in the HBSE Class 10 examinations. Students who fail to meet the minimum criteria will have to appear for compartment examinations to be conducted later.

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Check All The Latest Updates Here