Haryana Board BSEH 10th Results 2026: Check Official Website, Direct Download Link

Haryana Board BSEH 10th Results 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to release the Class 10 board examination 2026 result today after 12 noon. After the official announcement, students will be able to check their results online and download their scorecards through the official website, bseh.org.in.

The board will officially announce the results through a press conference, sharing details such as the pass percentage, names of toppers, and best-performing districts.

After the official announcement, direct result links will be activated on the official portal, allowing students to check their results using the required credentials.

BSEH Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check and Download Scorecards

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website - bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026" link

Step 3: Enter the required login details, such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result on the screen

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future reference

What Details Scorecard Will Include

The online scorecard will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet.

Passing Criteria

According to the Haryana Board passing rules, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to qualify in the HBSE Class 10 examinations. Students who fail to meet the minimum criteria will have to appear for compartment examinations to be conducted later.