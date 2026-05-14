Trisha-Suriya's <i>Karuppu</i> 9 AM Shows Cancelled Days After Chief Minister Vijay Grants Permission

In a huge setback for Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's Karuppu, the 9 am shows of the Tamil film, which releases today, have been cancelled "due to unavoidable reasons". Karuppu producer SR Prabhu shared the news via an X post a few hours ahead of its release on Thursday. He wrote: "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

On Tuesday, newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, granted special permission for 9 am shows of Karuppu.

Just last night it was reported that the film was granted five shows per day for the first two days of its theatrical run. While early morning screenings are common in other states, theatres in Tamil Nadu have largely avoided them in recent years due to law and order concerns, as fan frenzy often reaches a peak on the release day of big films.

When fans complained on social media about facing problems booking early shows of Karuppu, director RJ Balaji issued a statement on X on Wednesday night.

"Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him," he wrote.

On Tuesday evening, the makers shared an update on their official X handle alongside a photograph of Vijay at work in the Chief Minister's office.

"Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14," the post read.

Internet's Reaction

After the makers announced the 9 am show cancellations, angry fans reacted to the post on X.

One user wrote: "Please postpone the release till tomorrow and plan it properly. Kindly don't play with fans' emotions, bro."

Another user wrote: "Someone please clarify if Kerala is the same or what."

"I have booked my tickets for Friday 11:30 AM. Will the movie release on Friday???" asked a user.

The makers have not clarified if the 9 am shows have been cancelled only in Tamil Nadu or other states too.

About Karuppu

Karuppu is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Supreeth Reddy in important roles.

The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.