80 Eminent Doctors Issue Public Health Advisory Over Air Pollution

India's worsening air pollution has prompted a group of Padma awardee doctors to issue an urgent national health advisory, warning that the country is facing a "significant public health emergency" as air quality dips to alarming levels across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and several other regions.The advisory highlights mounting health risks for all age groups, especially children, pregnant women, senior citizens and people with heart or lung diseases.Signed by more than 80 eminent medical experts, the advisory stresses that clean air is a basic human necessity and urgent collective action is vital to protect public health.

The doctors caution that toxic air is triggering severe respiratory problems, increasing asthma attacks, heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes, and even affecting diabetes and hypertension control. Long-term exposure, they warn, may cause lasting lung damage in children.

The advisory recommended practical measures, urging citizens to use air purifiers where possible and to wear N95 masks outdoors. It also advises avoiding outdoor exercise during peak pollution hours and keeping doors and windows closed when air quality is at its worst.

For households without access to purifiers, the experts recommend low-cost alternatives such as wet-mopping floors, avoiding incense, candles and indoor smoke, and ensuring proper ventilation during cooking.

Special precautions for vulnerable groups include suspending outdoor school activities, limiting exposure for pregnant women and the elderly, and ensuring timely medical care for those with asthma, COPD or heart disease.

The doctors also outline community-level actions--avoiding waste burning, reducing vehicle emissions, and reporting construction dust--along with a call for stronger government intervention, including stricter pollution controls and AQI-based public advisories.

Earlier today, Opposition MPs held a protest in front of Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises against the Centre over air pollution in Delhi-NCR and parts of North India.

The MPs were seen wearing an oxygen mask and holding a banner to take a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which read "Mausam ka maza lijiye" (enjoy the weather). The remark on the banner followed PM Modi's address at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, in which he said so.

However, Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at around 300, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

