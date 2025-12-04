PM Modi's Surprise Appearance At Airport And A Hug For Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Delhi airport this evening. Before both headed out in the same car, the two leaders shook hands, hugged each other and exchanged greetings.

Russia's state-owned news agency Sputnik reported that in the airport visit to greet the Russian President and his friend, PM Modi broke protocol and brought a personal touch, which surprised the Russians.

The Russian side was not told about PM Modi's gesture to personally welcome Putin on Indian soil, the report said.

The BJP in a post on X also said that in a notable departure from usual practice, PM Modi personally welcomed Putin upon his arrival at Delhi airport.

Putin will be in India for two days, during which he will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit alongside PM Modi tomorrow.

PM Modi and Putin will share a private dinner later tonight. While official details are not available, the dinner is being hosted by PM Modi at his official home.

The two leaders left the airport in the same car, a Toyota Fortuner, that PM Modi uses.

In September, Putin had offered a ride to PM Modi in his official car during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China.

That car ride together at the SCO was a visual statement at a time when US President Donald Trump announced a tariff onslaught against New Delhi's oil trade with Moscow.

Putin will hold talks with PM Modi tomorrow. Senior officers at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the central focus of the talks will be expanding trade and economic cooperation, an area that has seen substantial growth in recent years.

India and Russia are working to bridge the existing trade deficit, with New Delhi pushing for increased exports of marine products, potatoes, pomegranates, processed foods, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals.

At the same time, India continues to rely heavily on Russian fertilisers, importing between three to five million tonnes annually, and hopes to deepen cooperation further.