Delhi Schools, Universities To Move Non-Practical Classes After PM Modi's Appeal

The Delhi government has launched the "Mera Bharat Mera Yogdan" (My India, My Contribution) campaign to promote fuel savings, energy efficiency, and sustainable governance across the city. Addressing the media, she appealed to citizens, institutions, and government offices to take active steps toward a more sustainable Delhi.

Under the campaign, universities have been requested to conduct all non-practical classes online. The move is aimed at reducing travel, lowering fuel consumption, and ensuring that academic activities continue smoothly while supporting environmental goals.

The campaign includes several measures for government departments and citizens: two days of Work from Home (WFH) every week for government employees, reduced fuel quotas for officers, and a "Monday Metro" initiative encouraging ministers and officials to commute by metro. Office timings have also been revised, and a temporary ban on new government vehicle purchases has been imposed for six months.

Other initiatives include promoting Made-in-India products in government purchases and malls, increasing transport allowances, and improving electricity efficiency in offices by setting air conditioners between 24-26 °C and installing master switches. Citizens are encouraged to observe a weekly "No Vehicle Day" and participate in a 90-day awareness campaign to promote savings and nation-building.

The government has clarified that all these measures will come into effect from tomorrow, emphasizing active participation from universities, businesses, and citizens.