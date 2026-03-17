Pakistani Singer Says <i>Dhurandhar</i> Team Paid Him Rs 46 Lakh For His Song <i>Hawa Hawa</i>

The stage is set. Expectations are high; fans have been waiting with bated breath to catch the first show of Dhurandhar 2. Ahead of the film's release, Pakistani singer Hasan Jahangir revealed that the makers gave him $50,000 (roughly Rs 46 lakh) for using the 40-year-old song Hawa Hawa in the first instalment of the film.

What Hasan Jahangir Said About Copyright and His Fees

During a recent appearance on host Nida Yasir's ARY Digital Ramadan transmission Shan-e-Sahoor, Hasan Jahangir said that his song had recently been used in a 100-crore film. The singer was obviously referring to Dhurandhar.

When the host asked if he was paid anything for using the song, he replied: "Ji hain, makers ne mujhe $50,000 diye. Paise bhi diye aur permission bhi li (They paid me money and took permission to use the song as well)."

Talking about the copyright issue and the permission loophole that often creates controversy, Hasan Jahangir shared: "Pehle copyright system nahi tha. But abhi jo bhi mere gaane use karta hai, woh pehle permission leta hai aur paise bhi deta hai. Hawa Hawa 40 saal pehle aaya tha. Maine usko 1986 mein record kiya tha aur 1987 mein launch kiya tha (Earlier, there was no copyright system. But now, whoever wants to use my songs first takes permission and also pays for it. 'Hawa Hawa' came out 40 years ago. I recorded it in 1986 and it was released in 1987)."

🎙️ Hassan Jahangir revealed that the team of #Dhurandhar paid $50,000 to use his iconic song Hawa Hawa.



He said the makers took proper permission before using the track in the film. pic.twitter.com/338amGXLlH — Viral Celeb X (@ViralCelebX) March 15, 2026

Hawa Hawa Used for Sanjay Dutt in Dhurandhar

Hasan Jahangir's iconic track Hawa Hawa played during the introduction of SP Aslam (Sanjay Dutt), amalgamating the mischievousness of his character with the harsh reality of the locale (a white desert), as he hunts down two drug peddlers.

About Hawa Hawa

Hawa Hawa was recorded in 1986 and released in 1987. The tune of the song is based on the 1970s Persian song Havar Havar by Kourosh Yaghmaei. The song starts with the line "Hawa Hawa Ai Hawa Khushbu Loota De" ("Air, oh Air, Swell the fragrance").

According to Jahangir, the beats of the song "are extremely catchy and would appeal to people from diverse cultures and musical traditions. Even when you can't understand the language, you can appreciate the beats and the rhythm."

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release in theaters on March 19. There are paid previews for the film across the nation tomorrow. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, the first instalment emerged as the highest-grosser in a solo language.