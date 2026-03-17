Who Wrote The Vulgar Lyrics Of Nora Fatehi Song <i>Sarke Sarke</i>?

The controversy around Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke refuses to die down. While the song featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt has gone viral, it has largely been criticised for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

As backlash grew and even led to the Hindi version being taken down, attention has now shifted to the origins of the song - and the man who wrote it.

The Original Creator Of The Lyrics

Contrary to what many initially believed, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was not originally written in Hindi. The song first existed in Kannada as Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, created for the upcoming film KD: The Devil.

The original lyrics were written by Prem, also known as Kiran Kumar, who is not just the lyricist but also the director of the film.

This essentially means that the controversial lines which sparked outrage in Hindi and other languages are adapted versions of the Kannada original, rather than fresh lyrics written independently in each language.

Multiple Language Adaptations Of The Song

As part of the film's pan-India release strategy, the song was adapted into several languages.

According to the official credits, the Telugu version was written by Chandra Bose, the Tamil version by Madhan Karky, the Malayalam version by Mankombu Gopalakrishnan, and the Hindi version by Raqueeb Alam.

However, all of these versions were based on Prem's original Kannada lyrics.

Raqueeb Alam Distances Himself From The Controversy

Lyricist Raqueeb Alam, who has faced a significant share of criticism online, has publicly clarified his role in the Hindi version. He stated that he was only asked to translate the song and did not create it from scratch.

Speaking to Variety India, he said, "The song has been written in Kannada by the director, and he told me to do a translation. It is not my creation."

"I have written five more songs for the movie. I refused to write this, but he told me to just fit in Hindi words, which he would put in the meter of the song. Now, I found out that I have been credited as a lyricist for the Hindi version. I am planning to reach out to them," he said in the interview.

Acknowledging public sentiment, he added, "I know it is a bit excessive."

Moreover, it looks like the director anticipated the controversy. According to an exclusive interview with NDTV, the lyricist said, "I translated it word for word because the film's director, Prem, wasn't agreeing. He told me to translate it into Hindi exactly as it was written in Kannada. I translated it and also said that a song like this wouldn't pass the censors. But Prem said he would see what to do. But the director wanted controversy. He included the translated song in the film as it was, and now the result is in front of you."

Who Is Prem?

Prem, whose real name is Kiran Kumar, is a well-known filmmaker in the Kannada film industry. He began his journey in cinema as an assistant director on the 1993 film Nishkarsha.

He rose to prominence with his directorial debut Kariya, a gangster romance starring Darshan, which helped him establish his identity as a filmmaker.

His biggest success came in 2005 with Jogi, starring Shiva Rajkumar, which turned out to be a major blockbuster and cemented his place in the industry.

Following this, Prem experimented with acting alongside directing in Ee Preethi Yeke Bhoomi Melide (2008). The film also featured a special appearance by Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat.

Makers Defend The Musical Vision

Before the backlash, Rakshitha Prem (Prem's wife) praised the filmmaker's understanding of music and spectacle. She highlighted his successful collaborations with composer Arjun Janya.

As per Cinema Express, Arjun Janya also spoke about the effort behind the track and the album, saying it has been a long journey.

Meanwhile, Anand Audio's Shyam expressed confidence in the album's success, stating that multiple songs from the film are already popular and that the soundtrack has the potential to break records.

Song Faces Backlash And Gets Taken Down

The Hindi version of Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was released online on March 14 by KVN Productions, shortly after a promotional teaser dropped. While a section of viewers appreciated Nora Fatehi's dance performance, a large number of people criticised the song for its explicit lyrics and visuals.

The backlash soon escalated into formal action, with a complaint filed before the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The complaint urged authorities to take immediate steps, calling the song vulgar, sexually suggestive and inappropriate.

Following the mounting criticism, the makers removed the Hindi version from digital platforms. However, versions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam continue to be available online.

Legal Complaint And Serious Allegations

Advocate Vineet Jindal formally approached the CBFC and also marked the complaint to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The plea called for a complete ban on the song and strict action against its makers.

The complaint argued that the visuals and choreography are provocative and could disturb public decency. It also raised concerns about minors being exposed to such content.

From a legal standpoint, the complaint suggested that the song could fall under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

A separate criminal complaint has also been filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, and there are expectations that authorities may increase scrutiny on allegedly obscene content going forward.

About The Film

KD: The Devil is an upcoming Kannada-language action crime film directed by Prem.

The film features a star-studded cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and Reeshma Nanaiah. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on April 30, 2026.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi Song Sees New Complaint In Mumbai Over Vulgar Lyrics