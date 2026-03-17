Nora Fatehi Song Sees New Complaint In Mumbai Over Vulgar Lyrics

A legal complaint has been filed against Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's latest song in Thane, alleging that its content is vulgar and offensive to women.

The track, titled Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, is part of the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil and has sparked controversy since its release across digital platforms.

Advocate Files Complaint

Advocate Jahanara Khan, who identifies herself as a law-abiding citizen, has filed the complaint in the interest of protecting public decency, dignity of women, and societal morality.

In her submission, she has argued that the song's lyrics, visuals, and choreography are "highly vulgar and sexually suggestive," and that they promote objectionable content that may negatively influence viewers, particularly minors.

According to the complaint, the widespread circulation of the song across electronic and digital platforms has amplified its impact, making it accessible to a large and impressionable audience.

Allegations Of Objectionable Portrayal Of Women

The complaint claims that the song presents women in a derogatory and objectifying manner. It states that the visuals, gestures, and expressions used in the track insult and outrage the modesty of women, thereby attracting provisions under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

It further alleges that such portrayals reduce women to objects of visual gratification and contribute to the normalisation of vulgarity in mainstream media. The complainant has also expressed concern that such content could erode moral and cultural values while negatively influencing young viewers.

Apart from Nora Fatehi, the complaint also names composer Arjun Janya, singer Mangli, and director Prem as accused.

The complainant has stated that all those involved in the creation and dissemination of the song have contributed to amplifying its allegedly objectionable nature. The song has reportedly been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, further extending its reach.

The complaint seeks action under Sections 294 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with obscene acts and songs. It also invokes Section 79, relating to words and gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

In addition, Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act have been cited, which pertain to the electronic publication or transmission of obscene and sexually explicit content.

The complaint concludes by urging authorities to take immediate legal action against the accused and to register an FIR.

ALSO READ: Lyricist Says Sorry For Vulgar Nora Fatehi Song 'Even Though He Only Translated It Word By Word'