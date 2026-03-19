Prem Chopra Reveals How Amitabh Bachchan Checked On Him Daily After Health Scare

Prem Chopra recently shared a heartwarming glimpse into his long-standing friendship with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan. The actor revealed that Big B has been sending him “get well soon” messages every morning ever since he returned from the hospital in November 2025.

Last year, Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to chest congestion. He was diagnosed with "severe Aortic Stenosis" and underwent a minor medical procedure for the same.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Prem Chopra revealed that Amitabh Bachchan checks on him every morning. “Ever since I fell ill, every morning there is a message from him: ‘Get well soon, Prem'. ‘Prayers for you.' Maine bola usko, yaar main theek ho gaya (I told him, buddy, I have recovered). But he persists sweetly," he said.

The actor also shared an anecdote about Big B from back in the day. He added, “Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and I were once in Delhi for a shoot. We kept drinking into the night. When someone parted the blinds, it was morning! We had a 9 am shift, so we ran immediately.”

Over the years, Prem Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in several iconic films. Their notable collaborations include movies like Do Anjaane, The Great Gambler, Benaam, Mard and Naseeb.

Prem Chopra has featured in more than 380 films in a career spanning over 60 years. The actor is remembered as one of Hindi cinema's most iconic villains. Some of his most notable works include Woh Kaun Thi, Upkaar, Do Raaste, Kati Patang, Bobby, Trishul, Dostana, and Kranti.

The actor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. In the recent interview, he revealed that he has been refusing other film offers due to his health. He said, “Unless something truly extraordinary comes, I don't feel like doing it.”

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