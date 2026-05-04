Internet Spots Kareena Kapoor With Hrithik Roshan In <i>Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai</i>: "Editing Goof-Up?"

A fresh continuity error in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai has caught the Internet's attention, with viewers claiming they briefly spotted Kareena Kapoor in the film, despite her being replaced before its release.

What's Happening

The observation surfaced after the Internet pointed out a blink-and-miss moment from the film's climax.

The user wrote, "Spotted Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai at 1:58:33, when Raj, Sonia, and Tony are trying to reach Rohit's house. In the very next close-up shot, you can see Ameesha Patel - and her dress has changed."

I spotted Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai at 1:58:33, when Raj, Sonia, and Tony are trying to reach Rohit's house. In the very next close-up shot, you can see Ameesha Patel — and her dress has changed. pic.twitter.com/QA1b14X7xe — All About 90s Life (@AllAbout90sLife) May 2, 2026

The claim quickly gained traction, especially since Kareena had originally shot portions of the film before exiting the project.

Several users chimed in, backing the observation and noting other inconsistencies. A comment read, "That's true. Shot was only for one second."

Another viewer highlighted a wardrobe mismatch involving Hrithik Roshan, pointing out that the actor appears in a T-shirt in one shot with Kareena and then in a sleeveless look in the following frame.

That's true, shot was only for one second. pic.twitter.com/ZsBdYMtz7x — Tom (@Joe_Puri) May 3, 2026

Kareena Kapoor Was Replaced By Ameesha Patel

The resurfaced moment has reignited interest in the film's casting history. Kareena was initially set to make her debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by Rakesh Roshan, opposite Hrithik Roshan.

However, she exited the project after shooting for a few days and was replaced by Ameesha Patel.

Kareena eventually made her debut with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Over the years, different accounts have emerged about her exit.

While earlier reports suggested that Kareena's mother, Babita, was unhappy with the film's direction, Ameesha offered a different version.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "Actually, she didn't back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences. And Pinkie aunty, his wife and Hrithik's mom, said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set, and it was Hrithik's debut and everyone was really stressed. Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like 'I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes'."

She added, "Rakesh uncle always says, 'This girl paid attention to everything I taught her on sets.' He always praises me and says I was a blessing in disguise." Ameesha also recalled that Rakesh Roshan had first met her at a wedding when she was a teenager and had promised to cast her in a film when the time was right.

What Did Kareena Say About Her Exit?

Kareena, for her part, has maintained that she has no regrets about not doing the film.

In an interview with Filmfare, she had said, "The film was made for Hrithik. His dad spent five hours on every frame and close-up of his, whereas not even five seconds were spent on Ameesha. There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags on her face. She just doesn't look beautiful, but every shot of his was a dream. So, I'm glad I didn't do the film."

Rakesh Roshan On Fallout

Rakesh Roshan has also spoken about the fallout. In a 2020 interview with The Quint, he recalled a disagreement over how Kareena should be introduced on set. "Babita was a little adamant about it. So I said, 'This way I cannot work because tomorrow you might say, don't do this, don't do that. I think it's better we part ways because we are good friends.' So we parted ways."

He has also dismissed claims that Kareena was not given a full narration.

In an interview with G Magazine, he said, "It's untrue that narration was not given to her. I never sign an artist without a full narration, and if she's the heroine of my film, even more so. A complete narration was made three months ago. I wish Babita would not interfere in her daughter's career, for she's harming her more than helping her. Kareena is a newcomer and should be treated like one. She cannot call the shots, just because she's Karisma's sister."

Despite the behind-the-scenes turbulence, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai went on to become a major commercial and critical success, launching both Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel into stardom.