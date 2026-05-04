Boney Kapoor Breaks Silence On Janhvi And Shikhar Pahariya's Wedding Rumours: "Not True"

Wedding rumours surrounding Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been doing the rounds once again. Recently, filmmaker-actor Boney Kapoor has dismissed the speculation.

What's Happening

Reports had suggested that the couple were planning to marry later this year, with a traditional ceremony possibly taking place between September and October in Jamnagar.

However, Boney Kapoor has denied these claims.

"No, this is not true," he told ETimes, putting an end to the latest round of chatter.

Background

Janhvi and Shikhar were first linked years before the actress made her Bollywood debut. They dated briefly before parting ways in 2016. In recent years, however, they appear to have rekindled their relationship.

Their frequent public appearances together have kept them in the spotlight. From vacations to attending family gatherings, Shikhar has often been seen with the Kapoor family. He has also accompanied them on temple visits.

Janhvi had confirmed that she was in a relationship during an episode of Koffee with Karan in April 2024. More recently, she spoke about love in a podcast, without naming Shikhar directly, but sharing insights into her emotional state.

"Love looks safe. I don't feel as helpless any more because of his presence," she said. She further described the comfort she finds in the relationship, adding, "I can be a child. There's no one else I have more fun with. I feel I have become the truest version of myself because of love."

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is set to appear next in the Telugu film Peddi alongside Ram Charan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.