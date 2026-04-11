Boney Kapoor Drops A Throwback Pic With Sridevi, 1-Year-Old Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor decided to turn back the clock and revisit a fond memory with his late superstar wife, Sridevi, and their elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

The photo published on the producer's official Instagram handle was from their family trip to L.A, when Janhvi was just one year old. In the still, we could see Sridevi smiling as she held little Janhvi in her arms, with Boney standing behind them.

"In L A. My love holding our love janu , who was just 1 year old (sic)," he wrote while dropping the throwback click.

Boney Kapoor keeps on treating his Instagram family with such precious memories with late Sridevi and the kids.

Earlier this month, he took another trip down memory lane. The filmmaker published a photo featuring Sridevi and Jahnvi, who seemed to be around four months old in the snap from 1997.

Posing in a bright red outfit with a black jacket, Sridevi held little Janhvi in her arms tightly, while Boney stood beside them.

Posting the old still on social media, Boney wrote, “Happy memories In Rino city in the state of Neveda USA 1997 July.”

Jahnvi Kapoor was born on March 6,1997 to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The couple also have another daughter, Khushi Kapoor, who is also an actress. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married in 1996.

Boney Kapoor was earlier married to Mona Kapoor, with whom he has two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. However, after several years of marriage to Mona, Boney Kapoor married Sridevi.

Unfortunately, Sridevi died at the age of 54 in 2018 in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

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