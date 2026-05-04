Janhvi Kapoor Slams Misleading 'Clickbait' Narrative About Her Drinking Habits: 'Undermines Role As A Caregiver'

Janhvi Kapoor recently appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast, where she spoke about her relationship with alcohol. She highlighted that she drinks occasionally and discussed her role as a caregiver and ally.

The actor shared that she has seen her loved ones struggle with alcohol addiction, which has impacted her deeply. Following this, she also announced her partnership with Amaha, a mental healthcare ecosystem that helps people in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

With this initiative, she wants to spread awareness about alcohol addiction and do whatever she can to provide resources for caregivers to help them navigate such situations better.

However, her remarks about her drinking habits were twisted and presented under a different narrative. The actor acknowledged that there was a phase when she was drinking more frequently than usual, but also added that she neither abused alcohol nor became addicted to it.

Janhvi Kapoor Calls Out Misleading Narrative About Her Drinking Habits

Amaha issued an official statement calling out the misleading narrative around Janhvi Kapoor's drinking habits, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

According to the official statement, Janhvi Kapoor is part of the conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction. Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

"We want to be clear, Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence," the statement read.

"Such misinterpretation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them. Let's not trivialise efforts to lend a healing hand to a critical problem by misleading information for the sake of clickbait," the statement further read.

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Relationship With Alcohol

During the podcast, Janhvi Kapoor talked about her relationship with alcohol. Speaking about a time during the pandemic, the actor shared, "I am not a frequent drinker. I drink maybe every couple of months. But during COVID, there was a phase of one year. I wouldn't say I was addicted or abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life."

"I felt the need to... I needed to get drunk," she shared.

She further noted that she did not like what frequent drinking was doing to her body. She also did not like how she felt upon waking up, and said the hangovers gave her the ick.

One day, she noticed a scent on her body similar to what a loved one battling alcohol addiction used to smell like. "I would associate that smell with, 'Okay, it's not a good day,'" she shared.

After that, she did not drink for about a year or a year and a half. "I am friendly with it now," she added, speaking about her current relationship with alcohol.

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