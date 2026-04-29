Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Diljit Dosanjh's Performance On Jimmy Fallon's Show: 'Fan Girl'

Diljit Dosanjh took his fans by surprise with his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. This marked the singer-actor's return to the late-night American talk show two years after his debut. And just like his fans, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not keep calm either.

Kareena expressed her admiration for the Punjabi superstar's high-energy performance on the show. She shared a clip on Instagram featuring Diljit and called herself a “Forever a Fan Girl”, celebrating his yet another huge moment on the global stage. Kareena also added a red heart emoji to her post.

In the clip, the singer-actor lights up the stage as he performs his hit Punjabi track, Morni. He did not just impress the viewers with his singing but also with his energetic dance moves. For his performance, Diljit wore a classic all-black traditional Punjabi outfit, paired with a matching turban and sneakers.

Kareena's admiration also reflects her long-standing bond with Diljit, both professionally and personally. The two stars have previously worked together in films like Udta Punjab, Good Newwz and Crew.

Earlier this week, Diljit announced his appearance on the show through a collaborative social media post with Jimmy Fallon. In the clip shared on Instagram, Diljit and Jimmy were seen dancing together to Morni, a track sung by the Punjabi singer with music by Tru-Skool and lyrics by Channi Nattan.

They were in a room where the show's host was seen trying his level best to match the singer's steps, who aced it all. The official handle of the show captioned the post, “@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon.”

While Jimmy kept things casual in a white shirt and grey pants with a red tie, Diljit decided to serve looks on the show. He wore an all-black outfit, comprising a jacket with white detailing and golden buttons and straight-fit pants. To add a pop of colour, he wore a pink turban.

On the work front, Diljit was last seen on the screen in Border 2. As of now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film will also feature Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in other pivotal roles.