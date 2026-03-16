Ram Gopal Varma Reveals What Happened To Mumbai Flat He Used For <i>Bhoot</i> Shoot

Bhoot was released in 2003. More than two decades later, Ram Gopal Varma's horror film starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar continues to remain closely associated with the filmmaker. Varma recently shared a lesser-known detail about the film, revealing that the apartment used as the primary shooting location has remained vacant since the film was made.

What Ram Gopal Varma Said

The filmmaker spoke about Bhoot while attending a special screening at the Red Lorry Film Festival 2026 in Mumbai. Reflecting on the making of the film, Varma said he chose to set the story inside a Mumbai apartment rather than a bungalow, believing it would feel more realistic and relatable for audiences.

He also revealed that the film was shot in just 30 days, with most scenes filmed inside a single apartment. According to Varma, the apartment has not been occupied since 2002, as people have reportedly been unwilling to move in following the film's release.

Ram Gopal Varma said, "I completed the film in just 30 days, as I had shot a bulk of the film in one apartment. I want to tell you an interesting tidbit. The film was shot in 2002. It's been more than 20 years and even today, that flat is still vacant! It became quite famous after the film was released and nobody wants to stay in that apartment. It's in the Lokhandwala Complex. I forgot the name of the building."

Speaking about Urmila Matondkar's casting, he added, "I decided to cast Urmila in the role because of one expression she did in another completely different film of mine. The expression in the Hai Rama song from Rangeela struck so strongly in my head, like when she is wearing a red dress and looking intensely at Jackie Shroff. That close-up is what actually convinced me she could pull off this role in (Bhoot)."

Released in 2003, Bhoot is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The story centres on a married couple, played by Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar, who move into an apartment that is later revealed to be haunted. The film also featured Nana Patekar, Rekha, Fardeen Khan and Tanuja in key roles.

Bhoot went on to become a box-office success. Urmila Matondkar received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a possessed woman and won several awards for the role. Varma later returned to the franchise with a sequel, Bhoot Returns, released in 2012 and starring Manisha Koirala.



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