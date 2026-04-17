Inside The 350-Year-Old Jaipur Palace Playing </i>Bhoot Bangla</i> In <i>Bhooth Bangla</i>

The upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar with filmmaker Priyadarshan in a setting that already carries cinematic memory.

Much of the film is being shot inside the historic Chomu Palace, a sprawling royal estate near Jaipur that once played a key role in the 2007 cult hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

With its labyrinthine corridors, shadowy courtyards and regal yet eerie ambience, the palace lends itself perfectly to the film's haunted mansion narrative.

A Palace With 475 Years Of Stories

Chomu Palace was a fortified stronghold with deep roots in Rajasthan's royal history. Originally established in the 16th century as Chomugarh Fort by Rao Gopalji, it functioned as a strategic military base for armies and chiefs of the Jaipur royal lineage.

Over the centuries, successive rulers expanded and refined the structure. By the 18th century, under Thakur Karan Singhji and his successors, the fort had evolved into a palace, shifting from defence to residence. Thick stone walls, once meant to repel invaders, now enclose courtyards and halls that echo with stories of kings, warriors and courtly life.

By the early 20th century, the fort was transformed into a full-fledged royal residence, complete with grand ceremonial spaces like the Darbar Hall.

Today, after careful restoration, it stands as a heritage hotel, preserving its original character while opening its doors to travellers and filmmakers alike.

Where Architecture Whispers The Past

Chomu Palace is a striking blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. Intricately carved balconies, sweeping courtyards and domed pavilions create a sense of layered history, while practical design elements reflect a deep understanding of Rajasthan's climate.

One of its most distinctive features is the jaali work, delicate lattice screens carved in stone. These not only enhance the palace's beauty but also allow natural ventilation, cooling the interiors while maintaining privacy.

Inside, the walls and ceilings are adorned with frescoes and murals depicting mythology, royal hunts and scenes of courtly life. Marble inlay work, known as pietra dura, adds further richness, with semi-precious stones forming elaborate floral and geometric patterns across floors and walls.

From Royal Residence To Heritage Hotel

Chomu Palace's transition into a heritage hotel has allowed it to remain alive even now.

Beyond its history and cinematic fame, Chomu Palace also offers an immersive cultural experience. Guests can indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine, from ghewar to richly spiced curries, served in settings that echo royal dining traditions.

Prices start from as low as Rs 39,999 to Rs 51,999 per night for various suites. The palace is also famous for royal weddings, and the prices go as high as Rs 50,00,000 and Rs 70,00,000 for a 2-day destination wedding.

A Scenic Prelude

Located roughly 45 kilometres from Jaipur, the drive to Chomu Palace is as rewarding as the destination itself. The route unfolds through Rajasthan's countryside, offering glimpses of traditional village life and earthy landscapes.