Inside R Madhavan's Lavish Lifestyle: Dubai Marina Home, "Small Boat", And Crores-Worth Luxury Cars

After delivering memorable performances in films across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema, R Madhavan has also established himself as a successful filmmaker and producer. The Dhurandhar star has built a lasting legacy spanning over three decades.

On this 56th birthday, here is a look at his assets, including homes in Mumbai, Chennai and Dubai, along with a fleet of superbikes and luxury cars and a "small boat".

Mumbai Home In Bandra Kurla Complex

R Madhavan's real estate choices reveal more than just wealth. The actor owns a Rs 17.5-crore apartment in Mumbai's BKC. The interiors feature warm wood accents, Buddha idols, a library and a meditation room. The standout feature is a hydroponic terrace garden where he grows his own produce.

Chennai Home

In Chennai, Madhavan's Rs 18-crore bungalow in Raimedu keeps him connected to his roots. The home features a spacious layout that blends South Indian architectural traditions with contemporary comforts. The space is filled with natural materials and local craftsmanship, layered with family heirlooms. The house also serves as his base for Tamil films, anchoring him to the city that launched his career.

Dubai Residence

Family came first when Madhavan temporarily shifted his base to Dubai Marina. The location offers waterfront views, high-end amenities and reliable rental yields from international tenants, reported Housivity. The Dubai home was chosen to keep son Vedaant close to top-tier competitive swimming facilities. Designed with functionality in mind, the modern residence reflects the family's commitment to supporting Vedaant's talent on the world stage.

Car And Bike Collection

Madhavan's love for luxury doesn't stop at real estate. His garage houses a Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 80 lakh and a Range Rover worth Rs 1 crore, reported News18. He also owns a Roadmaster cruiser worth Rs 40 lakh, along with a Yamaha V-Max, BMW K1600 GTL, and Ducati Diavel.

R Madhavan Owns A "Small Boat," Which Is His "Most Expensive" Purchase

In a conversation with Rannvijay Singha, in an episode of Mashable's Dubai Journey series, the actor said, "I am really insecure about my bank account. I really do not know how much I have, and how much I can afford to scrutinise it because I don't know what will come of it. I have a broad understanding of (how much I have).”

He further added, "I have a simple, small boat, which is enough for the family. But I always wanted to get a captain's license. I want to make every year significant by learning a new skill. During COVID, the new skill I learned was getting my captain's license and learning to navigate a boat. It's not that difficult. You sit and study for 10-15 days, you give exams and practicals, and they give you a license.”

In an interview with Curly Tales, he called the boat his "most expensive purchase" that he is "not at all ashamed" of.

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