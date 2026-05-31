Inside Tanishaa Mukerji's Vintage Mumbai Home: Dramatic Staircase, Wall Art, Terrace

Tanishaa Mukerji has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with appearances in films, reality shows and web series. While the actress is known for her on-screen presence, her off-screen life reflects an equally distinct sense of style.

Her Mumbai home features vintage charm, a dramatic staircase, a sprawling terrace, and timeless decor. Tanishaa offered fans a glimpse into her aesthetic abode in Farah Khan's latest vlog.

Tanishaa Mukerji's Mumbai Home

The living space channels a classic old-money Indian bungalow aesthetic, layered with colonial touches and restrained contemporary luxury. The interiors prioritise comfort, conversation and natural light over trend-driven design. Oversized windows connect the home to its surroundings, while colonial-inspired layouts and warm minimalism enhance its appeal.

The living room's centrepiece is a dramatic round staircase worthy of a film set. The colour palette is warm, earthy and timeless. The space is decorated with vintage furniture pieces. Tanishaa revealed that most of these items came from her old family home. “All this furniture is from my old house. I used to live in town, in an apartment,” the actress shared. "This is all my mum's furniture because my dad was not a very homely person.”

The room also delights with curated wall art, paintings and framed accolades. It opens effortlessly into the dining area, where a round glass-top table is paired with plush upholstered chairs.

Tanishaa's home comes with a massive terrace, a rare luxury in Mumbai. Lush plants and greenery make it feel inviting and connected to nature. A covered seating area completes the space, making it perfect for morning coffee or evening tea. She said, “Mum comes up every morning for a walk. We both sit here for chai and coffee.”

When asked if she hosts terrace parties at her home, the actress admitted, “Yes, I am a party person. Every Holi, we have a party here — usually a sundowner with close friends and family.”

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