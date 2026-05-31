Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Pregnancy Cravings, Aversions: "I Was A Tea Addict"

Every pregnancy is different, and so is the experience of every expecting woman. While some crave sweets, others can't do without spicy and tangy foods. Surbhi Jyoti, who announced her pregnancy in February, recently shared everything she has been craving lately.

In an interview with Mamaraazzi, the Qubool Hai star opened up about her chai addiction that has taken a backseat since she conceived. She also shared what's in her hospital bag and how she has been sailing through her pregnancy.

Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Food Cravings And Aversions During Pregnancy

As the host asked her about a list of foods that she has been craving lately, the actor immediately answered, "Meetha (sweet)."

"I didn't have a sweet tooth before, but now I am craving thanda and meetha, like thanda doodh with Bournvita. Thanda thanda rose sherbet. Mujhe aisa lagta tha, who is this woman?"

While women experience cravings during pregnancy, they also have aversions. For Surbhi, it was tea. "That is the highlight of my pregnancy. I was a tea addict, literally. Since I have conceived, I don't know where that craving went. Now I just don't drink tea," she added.

She further explained that she can't fathom that, before pregnancy, she used to drink tea. She was a chai lover, so much so that she would schedule everything according to her tea breaks.

What Has Surbhi Jyoti Googled As A Mom-To-Be

Since Google is where you find hidden treasure, everyone has the habit of searching for the smallest details on it. Whether it's a headache or a list of pregnancy-safe foods, Google now serves as a friend, part-time doctor, fitness coach, sales associate, interior designer, and whatnot.

Similarly, Surbhi shared that since she has conceived, she has been looking up everything on the search engine. She shared that whatever she eats, she first asks Google.

Her queries included: "Is this safe during pregnancy? Can I eat it during my pregnancy?"

"When I was in the first trimester, I used to search for everything," she added.

While the actor is excited to welcome her first baby, she is also nervous about the fact that she won't be able to sleep peacefully at night. "I am very big on sleeping. I really need my sleep. That is the only thing that scares me, makes me nervous, and is going to be challenging," she added.

Shared one piece of advice that she would give her child, Surbhi shared, "Just be confident the way you are. You are not a bit less, you are not a bit more, you are just a perfect version of yourself, and there is nobody like you in the world. So, you don't have to be like somebody else. Just be true to yourself."

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri got married in October 2024 at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. Sharing the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, she wrote, "Our greatest adventure begins. Little love arriving this June."

As the actor is close to welcoming her firstborn, she recently shared dreamy pictures from her baby shower, wearing a lavender-hued dress. The caption read, "Celebrating me, and the li'l one growing inside me."

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