9 With Links To Pak's ISI, Dawood Arrested, Were Planning Attacks In Delhi, Mumbai

Nine men with links to Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim have been arrested for planning attacks in Delhi and Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell said the accused are residents of Delhi, Mumbai, and Punjab, and some are foreign nationals. A large quantity of ammunition and weapons was also recovered from their possession.

They were tasked to attack "vital installations and security personnel", officials said.

Nuclear facilities, airports, railway stations, and power plants were on their list, sources told NDTV.

Officials said the module was under surveillance for some time. They are now probing possible cross-border linkages, funding channels and the role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the module.

The Delhi Police will hold a press conference at 3:30 pm to give further details.

Delhi On High Alert

Delhi has been on high alert following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat. Security agencies had earlier this month received alerts regarding possible attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi using suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

All district units have been instructed to remain alert and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.

Last year, 15 people were killed and over a dozen injured in a high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. Umar-un-Nabi, a Kashmiri doctor working at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, near Delhi, was driving the Hyundai i20.

The other key accused in the case were identified as - Muzammil Shakeel Ganai, Adeel Ahmed Rather and his brother Muzaffar Ahmed Rather, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay from Kashmiri and Shaheen Saeed from Uttar Pradesh. Some of them also worked at Al-Falah University.

The accused were part of a "white-collar" terror module linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, that was busted just before the Delhi blast.