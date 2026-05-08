Pak's ISI Planned Attacks On Delhi Temple, Haryana Military Camp, UP Cops: Sources

Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources said.

The revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under its 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, nine alleged operatives linked to the Pakistan ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti module were arrested from multiple states, with weapons recovered from them.

Temple, Police Personnel Among Targets

According to the investigation, a historic temple in Delhi was among the primary targets. Security personnel deployed at the temple were also under watch. One of the accused linked to the ISI module had carried out reconnaissance of the temple and sent photographs to Pakistan-based social media handlers.

The plan allegedly included targeting the temple by opening fire at police personnel and paramilitary forces present there.

Apart from the temple, the accused were also allegedly planning to attack police personnel at two other locations in Delhi.

A popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway, which sees heavy daily footfall, was also among the targets. The attackers allegedly planned to use hand grenades to cause large-scale damage at the eatery.

The module was also looking to target police personnel at some police stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Military Camp In Haryana Also On Radar

A military camp in Hisar in Haryana was also allegedly under surveillance. Videos of the camp were reportedly sent to handlers in Pakistan.

Earlier in April, two men, 21-year-old Rajveer and 19-year-old Vivek Banjara, both residents of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested for working at the behest of Shehzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster and ISI proxy.

The Special Cell had received intelligence inputs indicating that Bhatti and his associates were planning to carry out major criminal acts in the Delhi-NCR region. Based on these inputs, a case was registered on March 31 and an investigation was launched.