'Khawateen' Group, Zakir Naik Speeches: Pak-Linked Module's India Ops

A terror module with suspected links to foreign terror organisations -- including the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda -- has been unearthed for allegedly radicalising youth with jihadi propaganda videos and speeches of extremists such as Osama bin Laden, Israr Ahmed, and Zakir Naik, according to sources in the Andhra Pradesh police. The group was also allegedly trying to establish a separate 'Khawateen' wing for women as part of the group's expansion strategy.

Global Terror Links

The terror network was unearthed after the Andhra Pradesh police deployed teams across Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, and Rajasthan to arrest a dozen suspects, including three from the southern state linked to the network.

During the probe, police found that the prime accused, Rahamathullah Sharif, and his associates were in contact with operatives in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and were spreading jihadi propaganda and motivating youth through online videos.

"A jihadi module with links to foreign handlers and extremist organisations like ISIS and Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) has been unearthed, which was engaged in radicalising youth in India," an intelligence department official said.

Women Wing

The investigation has revealed that women were also encouraged to join a separate 'Khawateen' wing as part of the group's expansion strategy. Sources said that a widow, Sayeeda Begum, was arrested in Hyderabad over suspicion of having links with terror operatives in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. The accused, currently lodged in the Rajahmundry jail of Andhra Pradesh, allegedly assisted terrorists in recruiting women into the network.

Investigators suspect that female cadres are being recruited separately and groomed to help spread propaganda, recruit new members, and support the broader network.

Terror Propaganda

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh police also confirmed that over 40 Instagram accounts and online chat groups were being used to disseminate jihadi propaganda and recruit Muslim youth. The accused allegedly shared videos and speeches of extremist ideologues like Osama bin Laden, Israr Ahmed, Anwar al-Awlaki, and Zakir Naik to motivate young people towards extremism and the conception of establishing an Islamic State in India.

According to the investigation, group members posted photographs wearing masks, holding ISIS flags, and raising one finger while chanting "One Ummah" -- a slogan expressed in support of a single Islamic rule.

The Goal

According to police, arrested suspects claimed their goal was to establish "Khilafat", or Islamic rule, in India.

The primary objective of the network, investigators indicated, was to persuade young men to undertake ""Hijrat"--migration to Pakistan or Afghanistan for terror training.

Foreign handlers allegedly advised recruits that they would initially receive religious and jihadi training at madrasas abroad, followed by weapon training.

Police stated that the handlers discussed giving training in firearms, sniper rifles, and terrorist operations, also promising that weapons would be supplied from Pakistan and Afghanistan for future terror activities in India.

Investigators also revealed that the group shared PDF documents and videos instructing on how to produce black powder and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The material allegedly included guidance on carrying out blasts and other violent acts.

The Pakistan Link

Police said the suspects maintained direct contact with handlers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE, and Afghanistan. Handlers identified as Al-Hakeem Shukoor, Mohammed Huzaifa, Ninja, Hemroxy, Abu Muharib, and Abu Balushi allegedly guided the group on terror training, the use of weapons, including sniper rifles, and an assured supply of arms.

These foreign handlers repeatedly urged group members to target and kill individuals who do not follow Islam, police said.

They also encouraged youths to remain mentally and physically prepared for jihad and to work towards the enforcement of Sharia law in India, officials added.

Probe Underway

Security agencies are currently investigating the foreign links, funding channels, and online accounts used by the network while also working to identify more youths who could potentially be radicalised by the group.

The Andhra Pradesh Police's Counter-Intelligence Cell and Vijayawada police have arrested 12 people from six states. The first arrests were made on March 24, when Mohammad Rahamatullah Sharif, Mohammad Danish and Mirza Sohail Baig were picked up from the Wynchipeta area of Vijayawada.

The police later expanded the investigation and arrested nine more accused from Hyderabad, Karnataka, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar.