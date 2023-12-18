Anti-Terror Agency Raids 19 Locations Across 4 States In ISIS Network Case

The anti-terror agency NIA raided 19 locations across four states this morning in connection with the ISIS network case today and busted a "highly radicalised jihadi terror group".

The raids were carried out at 11 locations in Karnataka, four in Jharkhand, three in Maharashtra, and one in Delhi.

Last week, the central anti-terror agency raided over 40 locations in Maharashtra and made 15 arrests. One of the accused who was arrested was a leader of an ISIS module and was administering an oath of allegiance to new recruits.

During the raids, the NIA recovered large quantities of unaccounted cash, weaponry, sharp implements, sensitive documents, and various digital devices. NIA officials said the accused were operating in India at the direction of "foreign handlers" and had been actively involved in terror activities in the country.