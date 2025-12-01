In Delhi Blast Probe, Anti-Terror Agency NIA's Raids In J&K, UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh in connection with investigations in the Delhi car bomb blast case.

A spokesman of the anti-terror agency said that digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized during searches conducted at the premises of several accused and suspects in the two states.

According to the NIA, eight locations in Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir and one location in Lucknow were searched.

Today's search operations were part of a massive raid conducted by the NIA after the Delhi blast. This is the second time in a week that the premises of the main accused in the case were raided.

"On November 26 and 27, the NIA conducted extensive searches at the premises of the prime accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganie and Dr Shaheen Saeed, in the Al Falah University complex and other places in Haryana's Faridabad. A huge quantity of cash, foreign currency, gold and other incriminating materials were seized during those searches, and the same are being minutely examined to unravel the conspiracy that culminated in the bombing," the NIA said.

So far, the anti-terror agency has arrested seven key accused. "The NIA teams are questioning the arrested accused while continuing to pursue various leads in connection with the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi. Eleven people were killed and several others injured in the deadly terror attack," the NIA said.

In a statement, the NIA said that it continues to work closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the bomb attack.