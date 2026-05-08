Suvendu Adhikari Frontrunner For Bengal Chief Minister, May Get 2 Deputies

The BJP's giantslayer, Suvendu Adhikari, appears all but certain in the race for the chief minister's post in West Bengal, waiting to succeed his political mentor Mamata Banerjee after an intense electoral face-off last month.

West Bengal blindsided Banerjee's Trinamool to elect its first BJP government this week. As the focus now turns to government formation, the latest scoop from insiders is that the state may get two deputy chief ministers to assist Adhikari.

The state has had no deputy chief minister in the last two decades. Late CPM veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the last person to hold this position in the Jyoti Basu government.

Sources suggest that out of the two deputy roles in Bengal, one is likely to go to a woman leader. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who won from Asansol Dakshin in the recent election, is reportedly leading in this race and may become Bengal's first deputy chief minister.

The second deputy could be appointed from north Bengal, sources indicate. Nisith Pramanik, a former union minister, is a popular face for this post, but there has been no confirmation.

According to sources, a leader can also be selected from the tribal community for this role.

A meeting of the BJP's winning candidates will be held this evening to elect the leader of the legislative party, who, in fact, will be the chief minister. It is only a matter of time before it gets clearer who the other members of his cabinet are, since the swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow.