Close To Suvendu Adhikari, Away From NDA: Curious Case of 3 Trinamool Rebels

The saga of the 20 MPs who rebelled against the Trinamool Congress to join an obscure party, the NCPI, has taken a curious turn. For the second consecutive Tuesday, when the MPs attended the 'Mangal Milan' - a meeting of NDA MPs -- their count remained at seventeen. Three Muslim MPs - Abu Tahir Khan, Khalilur Rahman, and Yusuf Pathan - skipped the NDA meeting for the second time in a row.

Amid this, senior Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy dropped a bombshell today by claiming that some of the rebel MPs are in touch with him, exploring a way to return.

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who arrived in Delhi today, had invited all 20 MPs to lunch at Banga Bhavan. All 20 turned up - including the three Muslim MPs who had skipped the NDA meeting.

A delicious meal was served to the MPs, featuring dishes such as Hilsa fish and prawns, alongside "Chhola Dal" (Bengal gram lentils).

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey - who played pivotal roles in the Trinamool rebellion - were also present at the lunch.

A senior BJP leader said the absent MPs are also aligned with the NDA. Their decision to stay away from the NDA meeting is a strategic move.

The Speaker has not yet approved the merger of these 20 MPs into the NCPI. The Lok Sabha website still lists them as Trinamool MPs.



When some of them rose to speak in the House, their party affiliation was displayed as Trinamool on television broadcasts.

Pending the Speaker's decision, they are seated separately from the Trinamool MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Sources indicated that there appear to be technical issues preventing the recognition of their merger. Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee has already submitted petitions to the Speaker seeking the disqualification of all 20 MPs.

Later today, Suvendu Adhikari later met Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House as well. It is believed that the situation regarding the 20 rebel MPs will soon become clear.