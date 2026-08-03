"Personal Reasons": Netaji's Grand-Nephew Chandra Kumar Bose Quits Trinamool

Chandra Kumar Bose, Subhas Chandra Bose's grand-nephew, on Monday joined the growing list of politicians quitting the Trinamool Congress, as he resigned citing "personal reasons".

"I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect, due to personal reasons. I wish you and the AITC all the very best in all its future endeavours," said Bose in his resignation letter to party chief Mamata Banerjee.

Bose joined the Trinamool Congress on April 12, just weeks before the party's loss in the Bengal assembly elections.

During the induction ceremony, he had called his decision to join the BJP a "mistake".

Bose had quit the BJP after he was called for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing. He had asked why his citizenship was being doubted when he was the great-grandson of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose.

Also read: BJP Leader Chandra Bose, Netaji's Relative, Questions Citizenship Law

Trinamool Congress Exodus

Bose's exit comes amid a debilitating exodus from the Trinamool Congress, which kicked off just days after the party lost power in West Bengal to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A large chunk of Trinamool Congress' Lok Sabha MPs have merged with a little-known political entity in Tripura, and most of its MLAs have formed a separate bloc and call themselves the real Trinamool.

The faction of MLAs has also taken control of the party's headquarters in Kolkata. Its leader, Ritabrata Banerjee, has also been recognised as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Also read: Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Files Plea On Distortion Of History

Amid intense infighting, questions were raised as to whom Bose would side with. He, however, quit.

Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Howrah.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from the Kolkata Dakshin constituency on the BJP ticket but lost to Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy.

He had been staying away from active politics since the 2021 polls, when the Trinamool neutralised the BJP's challenge.