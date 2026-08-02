'Rana, C9Uzhair, Abid Jutt': Bengal Terror Suspect's Foreign Handlers

Hamim Mondal, the arrested terror suspect linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, had been in contact with several handlers through social media and WhatsApp accounts operated from abroad, according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the West Bengal Police.

The terror suspect was arrested in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district two days ago by the state's Special Task Force. The authorities accused him of being a Pakistan-linked terrorist who allegedly wanted to trigger unrest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the Cockroach Janta Party's protest.

Six social media accounts and WhatsApp numbers have been mentioned in the FIR.

A number starting with +92 was operated by 'Rana'. Another number starting with +92 was operated under the name 'C9Uzhair'. The American number +1 (279....8) was operated by 'Abid Jutt'. In addition, the US, UK and Mexican phone numbers -- which started with +44 7......4, +44 .....3, and +52 -- were operated under the name of Hamid.

The FIR also mentions the Element X account @ranabhai:matrix.org, which was being operated from Pakistan.

Mondal's girlfriend, Arpita Sarkar, was also arrested on Friday in Jharkhand. The couple was allegedly conspiring to kidnap state minister Umesh Ray's son and extort money from his family.

Also read: Terror Suspect Had Jantar Mantar Plot. Girlfriend's Social Media Exposed Him

The accused and his associates, in collaboration with handlers based in Pakistan, were allegedly operating an espionage network, the FIR said. This network was involved in recruiting locals, arranging weapons for them, gathering intelligence on dignitaries and important installations and committing other serious criminal offences in India.

The FIR states that these activities were aimed at disrupting public order, harming national security, and endangering India's sovereignty, integrity, and unity.

The case document notes that the police recovered incriminating chats of Mondal with his handlers from his mobile phones.

Arpita was allegedly tasked with gaining access to the office of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari through a honey trap. Following this, the task was to plan Suvendu Adhikari's assassination, it added.

They were working at the behest of Pakistani handlers linked to the Shahzad Bhatti gang, an official said.

The STF has found that Mondal was radicalised through social media.

Mondal and Sarkar first met on Instagram and had been in a relationship for four years.