Analysis | 'Poribortan' To Performance: The Challenges Before BJP in Bengal

An election is never decided by a single reason. Votes are not cast for one isolated cause; they emerge from a combination of many factors working together. West Bengal has a population of roughly ten crore, with around six crore voters. These figures themselves need careful verification, and I have been looking into them as well. But the larger point remains: there is never just one reason behind a political shift. The landslide victory of the BJP has shown the party that Bengal is indeed ready for change, but the way ahead has many challenges. Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the giant slayer and the BJP's key player in the Bengal victory. He has several issues and challenges that will require his urgent attention in this mission for Porivartan.

The BJP's promises included dismantling the entrenched syndicate system, introducing a single-window clearance system, and promoting port-led development and the blue economy. Developing modern steel plants, establishing industrial parks, including in Singur and creating multiple industrial zones across the state

However, structural challenges remain, especially land acquisition. With high population density and fragmented land holdings, acquiring large tracts of land continues to be sensitive and complex.

Moreover, with Suvendu Adhikari emerging as a central figure and possibly leading the new government, expectations are high - but so are the challenges.

His political journey itself is significant. His break from Mamata Banerjee stemmed largely from a leadership conflict, particularly involving Abhishek Banerjee. Despite the risks, he proved his political strength by establishing himself as a decisive leader.

Now, the real test begins.

Key Challenges Ahead

1. West Bengal has a Muslim population of around 33%. The recent consolidation of Hindu votes and the rhetoric around "infiltrators" raise concerns about potential communal tension.

There is apprehension that issues like citizenship verification, similar to Assam, could emerge in the future. Any mishandling could create law-and-order problems.

Opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, are likely to use any such situation politically.

2. West Bengal has a long history of political violence. Incidents like arson, attacks on party workers, and intimidation have been reported repeatedly.

The new government must ensure that such incidents do not continue. A strong message has already been sent internally, but implementation will be key.

3. The BJP has often criticised the de-industrialisation in the state. Now, it must deliver on its promise.

With both the centre and state under the same political alignment, there is an opportunity to improve infrastructure, attract investment, and create jobs. But expectations are high, and results will be closely watched.

4. The Prime Minister has indicated that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be cleared in the first Cabinet meeting. Integrating it effectively with existing state schemes like Swasthya Sathi will be crucial. Proper implementation, not just announcement, will determine credibility.

5. Cleaning up administrative inefficiencies and ensuring a development-oriented bureaucracy is essential. Cabinet formation must reflect competence and clarity of purpose.

Five immediate priorities include completing long-pending fencing work along the borders with coordination between central agencies and local stakeholders. Illegal immigration, addressing the issue of illegal immigration - whether through pushback, detention, or policy clarity - remains both a challenge and a priority. Restoring credibility in the education system and addressing corruption. Reviving industry and generating employment. And streamlining bureaucracy to ensure development does not get derailed.

Additionally, another pressing issue is the pending Dearness Allowance for state government employees. The previous government did not fully meet these demands, and the BJP had promised to address them.

However, with existing financial constraints, fulfilling this promise will be a significant challenge. The question remains, how will the government manage the fiscal burden while delivering on its commitments?

This election was not just about a change in power; it reflected a deeper churn within society. Public frustration, economic concerns, identity politics, and governance issues all came together to shape the outcome.

Now, the focus shifts from politics to performance. The real challenge for the new government is not winning the mandate but living up to it.