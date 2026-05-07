Sadhguru Calls Recent Assembly Election Results A "Spectacular Dance Of Democracy"

Spiritual leader Sadhguru has described India's recent election verdict as a "spectacular dance of democracy". He said the numbers show how strongly people in India believe in voting and the democratic process.

Responding to NDTV's question on why the results are being seen as a generational shift, especially with strong numbers across states, such as West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, he said it reflected the maturity of people in India.

"Even though many people outside India may think Indians are 'not very modern or educated,' the reality is that India has one of the most active democracies in the world," he added.

"It's a spectacular display of the commitment we have for democracy and the maturity Indian democracy has. People have made a clear statement about the value they attach to the ballot and the democratic process," Sadhguru said.

"We do not make too much noise. We go to the ballot and do what we have to do. It's fantastic display of the commitment we have for democracy and the maturity that Indian democracy has and everything is over 80% in most of the states"

He compared India's participation rate with other democracies, pointing out that while India sees voter turnout close to 92 per cent in many regions, countries like the United States record nearly 43-44 per cent.

Talking about West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, he said the results showed clear choices made by voters and big shifts in political support in some places.

In West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which had more than 200 seats in 2021, was voted out this time. The BJP won 207 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80.

Sadhguru said, "One thing we should understand about Indian public that they are not very reactive, they won't stand up in streets and protest on a daily basis. But at the same time, they are the people who will not be terrorized. They will not be ruled by tyranny for good, they will respond in their own way and that's what you see."

He also added that the situation in West Bengal may have been influenced by what happened in Bangladesh over the past year

"One strong thing which made the difference, the kind of numbers that happen in Bengal, has a lot to do with what happened in Bangladesh in the last 12 months, has really woke the people of Bengal," Sadhguru said.