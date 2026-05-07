Vijay Meets Governor Again, Ready To Prove Majority On Floor Of House

Actor Vijay met Tamil Nadu governor RV Arlekar this morning to have another go at convincing him the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has the numbers to form a stable government following its big win in last month's Assembly election.

Sources said Vijay will inform Arlekar he is ready to prove his government's majority on the floor of the House, and that his party had retained legal options in case the governor blocks this second request to form the government.

Vijay met the governor Wednesday but the attempt to form the next government was rebuffed after doubts that the TVK-led coalition has the numbers.

Vijay was expected to take oath this afternoon as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, but that was stalled after Governor Arlekar expressed doubts over the majority status of his as-yet unformed administration.

The TVK is working to put together those numbers - the mark is 118 and the party is five shy of it, assuming the Congress' offer of its five seats holds. There is talk of smaller Tamil parties - Vijay's preferred alliance partners because it will ease coordination - stepping up; the VCK, for now an ally of the beaten DMK, has two seats and the PMK, allied with the BJP, has four.

Left parties CPI and CPIM have four between them and have also been approached. Their decision is expected later today.

If the VCK and Left parties agree to support Vijay, and the Congress remains on board, then the TVK will have 119 seats - one above the majority mark and the governor will then offer the government to the superstar actor.

A left-field option is an alliance between the TVK and the AIADMK, but that appears increasingly unlikely despite talk of sections of the latter wishing to support Vijay. AIADMK boss Edappadi Palaniswami has made it clear, sources told NDTV, he will not support his rival.