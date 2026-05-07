Vijay's Security Protocol Withdrawn Amid Delay In Swearing-In

Days after being accorded a full protocol convoy following his stunning electoral victory and in anticipation of his swearing-in as chief minister, TVK chief Vijay was on Wednesday evening seen moving without the security convoy, signalling a shift amid delays in government formation.

Visuals of Vijay travelling to his residence without the usual convoy triggered speculation, especially as he continues to be viewed as the chief minister-designate.

However, police sources clarified to NDTV that the decision to withdraw the full protocol convoy was made at Vijay's own request.

Confirming this, a senior police officer said, "Basic pilot security will continue to be provided. Vijay chose to opt out of the full protocol convoy following the delay in swearing-in." Officials added that such convoys are typically provided to a chief minister-designate or incoming chief minister to facilitate smooth movement and ensure that the public is not inconvenienced.

The development comes amid continued uncertainty over Vijay's swearing-in ceremony, which was expected on Thursday but has now been delayed due to a shortfall in numbers.

TVK, despite emerging as the single largest party with a historic mandate, remains 11 seats short of the simple majority mark. The Congress has extended support with its five MLAs, but Vijay still requires the backing of at least six more legislators. No other party stakes claim.

Sources indicate that TVK is now looking to secure support from parties such as the VCK, CPI, and CPM, which together hold just enough seats to help the party cross the majority threshold. However, these parties are expected to take a final decision on May 8.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Governor, whom Vijay had met earlier to stake claim to form the government, has reportedly asked him to submit a list of 118 supporting MLAs.

With intense negotiations underway, the delay in swearing-in appears to have had a ripple effect - impacting even protocol arrangements, underlining how the numbers game continues to shape the path to power.