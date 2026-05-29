Inside Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rs 7.6 Crore Mumbai Home: Spacious Balcony, Secret Bar, And Shoe Closet

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, one of television's most popular celebrity couples, continue to charm fans with glimpses of their life together. The duo fell in love on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and now live in a beautifully designed home in Mumbai. Their residence recently caught attention for its luxe yet playful design elements in a video shared by Curly Tales.

The home is valued at around Rs 7.63 crore, according to the TOI. Taking a look inside their house.

Inside Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's Mumbai Home

Karan and Tejasswi's home interiors feature a neutral colour palette with plush seating. The tropical wallpaper adds a playful punch to the otherwise sober decor. The kitchen keeps things clean and modern with sleek appliances, zero clutter and a calm white-and-brown colour scheme. A black-and-white marble dining table with brown leather chairs carves out a cosy corner in the expansive living area.

In the video, Karan also exhibited his incredible shoe collection stored in secure cabinets that require a separate card. Tejasswi revealed that Karan had designed the house's interior. Everything was created in accordance with his desires.

You will be shocked to learn that the house also has some secret spaces. There's a huge bathroom behind what appears to be a bookshelf. It can be accessed by pushing a section of the bookshelf. Not just a washroom, the residence also hides a cleverly designed secret bar that adds a surprise element to their luxurious residence.

The concealed space is accessed through a card-based entry system and is tucked discreetly behind a section of the wall. Inside, the bar is stocked with a variety of liquor selections, including special bottles of scotch belonging to Karan's father.

During the tour, Karan revealed that his father said yes to the house instantly, before they'd even confirmed it. “Well, my dad, when he entered, he said, Yahi ghar khareedna hai. When I bought the house, Teju and Teju's mom were also here. He went straight to the balcony, which is towards our room, and he looked at the view, and I still have the video also. He just stood there, and he said, ‘You're buying this house,'" the actor shared.

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