Inside New Parents Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Home: Glam Room, Study, Terrace

Divyanka Tripathi and Viveka Dahiya have been blessed with twins. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined."

"Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood," the announcement further read.

As the couple embark on their journey of parenthood, take a look inside their luxurious Mumbai home.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Home

According to MagicBricks, the couple's 4 BHK apartment in Mumbai is valued at Rs 4 crore. While they don't own a sea-facing home, it offers a stunning view of the 'City of Dreams'.

The all-white walls set a serene tone for the entire house, and pops of colour are added through furniture and decorative elements. The living room ceiling features wooden logs, adding a rustic charm to the space.

Lush green indoor plants, a brown leather sofa, black light fixtures, and chairs with blue and white striped upholstery bring the room to life. The open-plan layout blends the living, dining, and kitchen areas and extends to a spacious balcony. The wooden dining table follows the brown furniture theme, complementing other elements in the room.

In the Godbharai video, Divyanka shot a small section inside her room with cream-hued walls and a canopy bed. At the foot of the bed, there is a sofa, making the room appear cosy.

In the reels and pictures the couple posts on social media, an aesthetic library-cum-study also makes an appearance. The room is well-lit and has a small sitting space beside the bay window, a cosy chair, and a vintage fan.

In one of the pictures from a hair-cutting session, it appears they were sitting in a walk-in closet-cum-glam room. Big mirrors, a chandelier, and lighting make the spot Instagram-worthy.

Their kitchen boasts all-white interiors, with beige accents in the cabinets and on the counter. Their home has an open terrace where Divyanka and Vivek work out and spend leisure time reading books.

Their home is all set for the new parents to take on their newest roles and create happy memories.

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