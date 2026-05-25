Aishwarya Rai's 3D Floral Gown Look From French Riviera Breaks The Internet

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's fashion streak at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is still going strong. Over the last few days, the actor has been serving one standout look after another, easily becoming one of the most talked-about celebrities at the festival this year. From red carpet appearances to dinners, interviews and photoshoots, Aishwarya has been switching styles effortlessly while keeping her signature elegance intact.

Now, the actor is once again going viral for a fresh off-red-carpet look that fans cannot stop talking about. In newly surfaced photos from the French Riviera, Aishwarya posed in a dramatic white couture-style outfit that was all about oversized floral detailing.

The ensemble featured giant layered ruffles designed like blooming roses, flowing down one side of the outfit in a cape-like structure. The sculpted fabric added volume and texture, making the look visually striking without feeling overdone.

The outfit also featured a long, flowing white silhouette underneath, which balanced the dramatic floral work perfectly. For the shoot, she kept her styling soft and polished with smoky eye makeup, nude lips and loose wavy hair parted at the centre. She skipped heavy jewellery and let the outfit remain the focus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Shimmery Gown

This is not the only unseen look Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served during her Cannes 2026 appearances. In another interview outing, the actor picked a glamorous champagne-toned ensemble that perfectly blended classic elegance with soft drama.

The fitted gown featured delicate crystal embellishments arranged in layered scalloped patterns across the outfit. The fitted bodice gave the look a sleek finish, while the sparkling detailing brought in a vintage red carpet feel. What truly stood out, though, was the oversized feathered wrap draped around her shoulders. In a muted blush-beige shade, the textured layer added volume and movement to the otherwise fitted silhouette.

Aishwarya kept the styling clean and timeless with soft pink-toned makeup, glossy lips and her signature middle-parted loose waves.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's At Cannes 2026

The actor started her Cannes run with a futuristic blue sculptural gown that grabbed attention on the red carpet. Soon after, she changed gears completely with a sharp white power suit featuring feathered detailing. For a dinner appearance, Aishwarya picked a soft pink gown with floral detailing and a sheer cape. She also stepped out in a shimmering golden gown covered in intricate sequinned work.

Also Read | Indian Craft And Couture That Went Viral At Cannes, From Rajasthani Poshak To Maharashtrian Nauvari Saree