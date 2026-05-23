Karan Johar On Changing Fashion Trends: 'No One Wants To Copy Kareena, Alia, Deepika'

In the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s, Indian fashion was driven and influenced by Hindi cinema. People used to ask for bell-bottom pants like film heroes, request haircuts like the leads of blockbuster films, seek sarees and suits seen on celebrities, and get their tailors to craft custom-designed outfits inspired by their favourite stars.

However, the fashion world looks different today. People want to own ensembles that no one has seen before, not even on celebrities. It's all about exclusivity and quiet luxury, often reflected in owning curated accessories and makeup products.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar also agrees with this view. In his recent interview with The BarberShop with Shantanu, he spoke about changing trends and how Bollywood is losing its fashion influence.

Karan Johar Says No One Wants To Dress Like Kareena, Ali, And Deepika

Speaking about the times when celebrities drove fashion trends, the director said, "Earlier, there used to be a gold standard that Bollywood has worn it. Now, there is a certain attitude about that, too. People are like, 'Why should I wear this? Kareena has already worn it,' or 'Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have already worn it.'"

"They don't want to wear the same thing because they don't want to come across as someone copying a Bollywood star. Nobody wants to look like a wannabe version of a celebrity anymore. Everybody is seeking individuality," he added.

Karan Johar, the founder of Tyaani, a jewellery brand, explained that consumers of luxury fashion are seeking personalised experiences. Just like how social media curates your feed based on your interactions, customers also want brands to cater to their specific preferences.

The entrepreneur shared, "When people go to Manish Malhotra, they often say, 'I don't want to wear what X, Y, or Z has worn.' Everybody wants individual treatment. They want customer service that feels tailored specifically to them."

He added, "They want to feel special. Their mindset is: 'We are paying you, so what are you giving us that you are not giving someone else?' There's now a strong demand for exclusivity and individual catering."

Karan Johar made his Met Gala debut this year in a custom Manish Malhotra couture ensemble featuring motifs inspired by Raja Ravi Varma's art.

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