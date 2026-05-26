Meet Tabinda Sanpal, <i>Desi Bling</i>'s "Gold Queen" The Internet Is Obsessed With

As Desi Bling's first episode opens, viewers are taken inside Satish and Tabinda Sanpal's Burj Khalifa home. She takes out some cream and starts massaging her husband's feet as the remix of Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi, a popular duet sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, plays in the background.

While massaging, she jokes with her husband, "There is extra today. I should get one Hermes bag for this."

As the camera shifts to her, she says, "Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband's feet every morning, toh bahut Lakshmi aati hai [Goddess Lakshmi blesses one with abundance]."

The Netflix series revolves around rich Indian billionaires and millionaires living in Dubai. As Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra try to enter the elite club, Satish Sanpal and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, become their entry point.

While Karan treats Satish like a brother, Tabinda irks Tejasswi. She tells the actor to follow her footsteps and massage her partner's feet. She hands off the advice as a mantra for a happy marriage, leaving Tejasswi stunned.

Since the series dropped on Netflix on May 20, clips of Tabinda, fondly referred to as Binda, have been going viral on social media, and not for the right reasons. In the first few minutes of episode one, she comes off as a flagbearer of patriarchy.

Who Is Tabinda Sanpal

The series introduces Tabinda Sanpal as a businesswoman. She is, after all, the Founder and Director of ANAX Capital, one of the three divisions of ANAX Holdings, founded in 2018 by Satish Sanpal.

In 2025, the company received the Fastest Growing Company in Financial Markets award at the Entrepreneur Leadership Awards.

But throughout the series, she is shown as a tradwife, massaging her husband's feet, cutting his nails, and standing by his side even when her friend, Pamala Serena, shares information that Satish was spotted with another woman.

Sitting by the pool with the girls, she confesses that she knows about Satish's habit of spending time with other women. She even says that she is fine with this as long as he is not building an emotional connection or falling in love with any one woman.

Another hat that Tabinda dons proudly is being the "gold queen," as described by her husband. In the first episode, Satish revealed that he promised Binda to weigh her in gold on their 10th anniversary, adding that she did not marry him for money, and he is happy with her.

Binda added, "I already own 40 kg of gold. Every Dhanteras, he gifts me around 3 kg of gold."

Tabinda Sanpal, A Businesswoman, Fashionista, And Socialite

When you scroll through Tabinda's Instagram, you see a different side of her. She posts videos of spending time with her daughter, Isabella. "Pulling up in a Ferrari with my bestie to buy a tree... only to realise luxury doesn't come with trunk space," she captioned one of her videos.

Tabinda is also a socialite, attending events not just in Dubai but across the world with her husband. The couple attended Dubai Fashion Week in February this year. They also walked on the Cannes red carpet and attended the amfAR Gala Cannes.

When you watch Desi Bling, you also realise that Binda is a fashionista. She has a knack for styling and keeps her wardrobe updated with not only the latest fashion picks but also expensive accessories and rare collectibles.

Tabinda Sanpal Being Called An "Evil" Stepmother

Tabinda is also the stepmother of Satish Sanpal's two sons from his first marriage. She is being called the "evil" stepmother because, in one of the scenes, she refuses to allow her husband to hand over his business to his sons.

She even said that it was big of her to accept that her husband's first wife and children live in Dubai, and they lead a luxurious life, just as she and her daughter Bella do.

Tabinda has become an internet obsession, with social media users fixated on her. While the Sanpals have sparked backlash for their toxic dynamic, misogynistic remarks, and patriarchal views, their impact on the show is undeniable.

If it weren't for Binda, Desi Bling wouldn't be as dramatic or viral as it is.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Home, Kilos Of Gold, Luxury Cars: Luxe Lifestyle Of Desi Bling's Tabinda-Satish