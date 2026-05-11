Inside <i>Bigg Boss</i> Fame Manisha Rani's Rs 5 Crore "Dream House" In Mumbai: Giant Wardrobe And Spacious Balcony

Manisha Rani first appeared on television in Dance India Dance season 5, where she was eliminated in the first round. She did small roles on television before earning fame from Bigg Boss OTT season 2.

Born in Bihar, she and her four siblings were raised by their father alone. After completing her education, she went to Kolkata to learn dance, which later helped her not only participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wildcard entry but also emerge as the winner.

From television to reality shows, she has hustled hard and made a name for herself. But hard work also pays off in other ways. She has been sharing glimpses of her new house on Instagram and YouTube, and finally, she performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony on May 1.

According to a Times of India report, Manisha Rani's "dream house" in Mumbai is worth Rs 5 crore.

Inside Manish Rani's "Dream House" In Mumbai

Manisha's "dream house" is a modern home comprising open spaces and pastel-hued walls. The overall tone of the house is muted, with vibrant shades making a guest appearance and adding pops of colour.

The apartment has a spacious living room, which appears inviting and warm. It boasts modern interiors, trendy light fixtures, and enough space to make hosting easy. The cross-ventilation makes it look airy and bright.

In one of the posts, the content creator also shared glimpses of her kitchen. The parallel layout of cabinets, marble-finished counters, and plenty of storage make it appear aesthetic, not to mention stylish.

The house also features a large balcony that offers a starry view of the City of Dreams. The floor-to-ceiling windows add a luxe touch to the space.

One of the pictures showed a glam room with a giant wardrobe. Designed with elegance, it has ample storage for the actor-influencer's numerous outfits, which she showed in one of the videos before moving into the new house.

Manisha Rani Performs Griha Pravesh In Her New Mumbai House

The actor-influencer recently performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony, wearing a green suit. She decorated the entrance of the house with marigold garlands and later cooked something sweet in the new kitchen to mark a sweet beginning.

She shared in the YouTube video that she wanted to show her entire house in the Griha Pravesh video, but the house wasn't complete.

Also Read | Inside Gautam Gambhir's Rs 20 Crore Delhi Bungalow With Ivory Decor, Green Lawn, And Trophy Lounge