'India Is The Dirtiest Country': Shenaz Treasury's Sri Lanka Video Triggers Debate Online

A travel vlogger's comment about cleanliness has triggered a wide debate on social media after a video from Sri Lanka went viral. Shenaz Treasury, who was visiting the popular Ella railway station in Sri Lanka, captured scenes of foreign tourists moving around the premises, taking photos and waiting for trains in what appeared to be a clean and well-maintained setting.

The station, known for its scenic routes and popularity among international travellers, was shown to be organised and tourist-friendly. While filming the surroundings, Shenaz pointed to the neat environment and made a blunt remark: "Let's face it. We are the dirtiest country."

The statement quickly gained traction online, particularly on X, where users began discussing cleanliness issues in India and their possible impact on tourism and the country's global image. The comment drew mixed reactions.

Many users supported her view, saying that littering, weak civic awareness, and poor upkeep remain persistent problems across several tourist destinations in India. Some also highlighted that even places with rich natural beauty and historical importance are often affected by garbage, overcrowding and inadequate sanitation.

Others compared public behaviour in India with that in foreign countries, noting that public spaces are frequently treated carelessly despite repeated cleanliness drives and awareness campaigns.

One wrote, "It should be taught in schools. People follow all rules when they go to other countries but spit in their own," while another commented, "Yes we are the dirtiest country in the world. Every person littering should be punished by making them clean the streets for 15 days under strict police or municipal supervision."

Several social media users criticised the statement as an unfair generalisation, arguing that it overlooked the diversity within the country. Many highlighted examples of Indian cities and tourist destinations known for maintaining high cleanliness standards.

Some users also pointed out that comparing a small, tourism-driven location like Ella with large and densely populated Indian cities was not entirely appropriate. One took a jibe at the vlogger and wrote, "Indian cities are decaying and whatever little reputation was left has been destroyed by India's food vloggers," while another commented, "Need more inspirational stories happening in India... restoring the heritage will take time... more people getting involved and making India shine... tourists will come."

Despite the differing views, the viral video has once again sparked a broader conversation online. Users debated whether India's key tourism challenge lies not in a lack of attractions but in everyday civic behaviour and public habits that influence visitors' experiences.



Also Read: Anushka Sharma Was Spotted Wearing A Unique Finger Accessory At RCB Vs GT Match. What It Was