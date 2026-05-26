Why India's Tiger Reserves Are Cracking Down On Mobile Phones

A tiger steps out into the open. Within seconds, multiple phones are raised, locations are shared across vehicles, whispers turn into shouting, and the silence of the forest disappears.

That scene is exactly why several tiger reserves across India have been seen in various viral videos. However, safari operators are now tightening rules on mobile phone use during safaris.

From Ranthambore National Park to Kanha Tiger Reserve and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, authorities are increasingly moving towards stricter "mobile-controlled" safari policies, with some reserves reportedly enforcing complete bans inside core zones.

The push comes after growing concerns over wildlife disturbance, unsafe tourist behaviour, and forests slowly turning into content creation zones instead of conservation spaces.

Recent reports have linked the tighter regulations to Supreme Court-backed conservation guidelines introduced in 2025, which encouraged stricter management of tourism inside sensitive wildlife habitats.

But should safaris really ban mobile phones entirely? Or is stricter regulation enough?

We asked experts.

The Rise Of The "Phone-Free Safari"

According to recent reports, reserves such as Ranthambore National Park now prohibit visitors from carrying phones during safari drives, with devices often deposited before entry.

Similar restrictions have also been reported in reserves including Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Panna National Park, and Umred Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary.

Authorities are increasingly moving towards stricter "mobile-controlled" safari policies. Photo: Unsplash

Globally too, several safari operators in countries like Kenya, Botswana and South Africa have begun discouraging excessive phone use during game drives, especially near sensitive wildlife sightings. However, unlike India, most international restrictions are lodge or operator policies rather than blanket reserve-wide rules.

For many conservationists and safari experts, the issue is no longer just about etiquette. They believe phones are fundamentally changing wildlife tourism itself.

'Forests Are Becoming Social Media Sets'

Sumit Juneja, Founder, Owner & Managing Director, Big Cat Safari India, believes mobile phone restrictions inside tiger reserves have become "extremely important".

"Recently, the Supreme Court and various courts have also raised serious concerns regarding uncontrolled wildlife tourism, disturbance in core forest zones, and excessive human interference," he says.

"In many places, people are beginning to treat forests more as locations for social media content and viral videos rather than spaces for experiencing nature," he says.

According to Juneja, one of the biggest problems begins the moment an animal is spotted.

"The location is instantly shared with other vehicles through mobile phones. Within minutes, several safari vehicles gather at the same spot, turning the peaceful forest environment into a crowded and stressful situation," he adds.

He explains that such crowding can place "significant psychological pressure" on wildlife.

"Many times, tigers or leopards change their natural routes, abandon hunting attempts, or move away from the area altogether," he says.

Juneja also points out that tourists often become reckless while trying to capture footage.

"In an attempt to capture better photos or videos, some visitors ignore safari rules, stand inside vehicles, lean out dangerously, or try to get closer to animals."

For him, the larger concern is that the spirit of the jungle experience itself is disappearing.

"Earlier, people visited forests to experience silence, birdsong, landscapes, and the natural rhythm of wildlife. Today, in many safari zones, attention is more focused on mobile screens than on the forest itself," he adds.

Ravi Gosain, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, also agrees. He says that if phones are used without any limits, it can cause several 'headaches'. "Loud ringtones, background music, conversations, or even sudden camera flashes can disturb wildlife and can shift animal behaviour."

He also says visitors often become more focused on filming than observing nature itself.

"A lot of people end up more focused on recording everything, instead of paying attention to the natural habitat, and that messes up how enjoyable the safari is for everyone around," Gosain adds.

Not Everyone Supports A Complete Ban

While many experts support tighter restrictions, several travel industry leaders believe a total ban may be too extreme.

Gosain also says mobile phones are now naturally part of the travel experience, so safaris shouldn't fully ban phones, but the whole thing does need to be regulated and kept under control a bit.

"Tourists naturally want to save memories by taking pictures and making videos. But still, responsible use is crucial during wildlife safaris," he adds.

Gosain believes the problem lies less with the device itself and more with unregulated behaviour.

Instead of a blanket prohibition, he suggests stricter rules such as mandatory silent mode, no flash photography, and stronger discipline inside safari areas.

The Safari Experience Is Changing

Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council, believes the debate is ultimately about responsible tourism.

"I believe wildlife safaris are meant to help people connect with nature in its purest form," she says.

"While mobile phones have become an important part of travel experiences today, their uncontrolled usage during safaris can often take away from the essence of responsible tourism."

Like Gosain, Mayal does not support a total ban but believes stricter awareness and regulation are necessary.

"The goal should be to ensure that tourists enjoy and document their experience without compromising the peace and safety of the wildlife ecosystem," she adds.

Can A Safari Still Feel Like Nature If Everyone Is Online?

For many hospitality professionals working around forest tourism, the concern goes beyond wildlife disturbance. It is also about what travellers are missing.

Mehardeep Singh, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Rubystone Hospitality, says eco-tourism destinations are increasingly encouraging visitors to disconnect from screens during safaris.

"Nature-based destinations such as Lansdowne, Jim Corbett, and other forest areas are now recommending that visitors limit their use of screens on safari in order to develop a deeper connection to nature," he says.

According to Singh, safaris are supposed to promote immersion and mindfulness, something that constant phone use interrupts.

While many experts support tighter restrictions, several travel industry leaders believe a total ban may be too extreme. Photo: Unsplash

"Silent observation of the surrounding landscape, attentively listening to nature's sounds, and being aware of wildlife's movements are very much affected by continuous mobile phone use while on safari."

He also points to the wellness aspect of wildlife tourism.

"Not using phones may ultimately reduce the purpose of going to these types of vacations for wellness," he says.

So, Should Phones Be Banned?

The answer, at least for now, seems to depend on where conservation ends and personal freedom begins.

Supporters of strict bans argue that forests are sensitive ecosystems, not content studios. They believe tighter controls are necessary to protect wildlife behaviour, reduce crowding, and preserve the sanctity of safari experiences.

Others feel phones are now inseparable from modern travel, and that regulation, not prohibition, is the more practical solution.

But almost everyone agrees on one thing: the way tourists behave inside forests has changed dramatically in the social media era.

And as India's tiger reserves continue tightening rules, the future safari experience may increasingly ask visitors to do something many travellers are no longer used to doing: simply sit quietly and watch.