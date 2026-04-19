What It Costs To Stay At Rajasthan's Rawla Narlai, Malaika Arora's Royal Getaway

A few hours ago, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her Rajasthan getaway. The actor is currently holidaying near Kumbhalgarh, immersed in luxury. According to her post, she checked into Rawla Narlai, a 17th-century restored royal retreat, located roughly equidistant from Udaipur and Jaipur.

Describing her getaway, the actor wrote, "Some places don't just host you... they unfold like a story... Rawla Narlai felt like stepping into a hidden world in the Aravalli hills."

"From the unforgettable stepwell dinner under a sky full of stars, to the early morning leopard safari, to slow heritage walks... every experience felt beautifully curated," she said, narrating her experience.

"The spa therapies were deeply rejuvenating, the food was exceptional-every meal a celebration-and the warmth of the staff and the most amazing butler - Deepak & property GM Mr Nitin Sud, made everything feel so effortless. The hospitality here is truly something else," the 52-year-old dancer shared.

"I really wanted to gatekeep this one... but some magic is too special not to share," she concluded.

Cost Of Staying At Rawla Narlai

A place like Rawla Narlai is a must-explore for people who love Rajasthan, gracious local hospitality, regional delights, and safari experiences. One can book the Narlai Suite, Junior Suite, Luxury Grand Heritage Suite, Grand Heritage Suite, and Grand Heritage Room.

Prices include:

Grand Heritage Room - Rs 8,800 to Rs 16,000

Grand Heritage Suite - Rs 11,400 to Rs 17,800

Luxury Grand Heritage Suite - Rs 12,900 to Rs 19,300

The aforementioned prices exclude taxes and are subject to change depending on the season and room availability. To book either the Narlai Suite or Junior Suite, guests must call and reserve their accommodation of choice.

If you scroll Malaika's carousel, you will notice that she booked the opulent Narlai Suite. And why not? To experience the height of luxury, one should leave no stone unturned.

About Rawla Narlai

Rawla Narlai was established as an exclusive boutique heritage hotel in 1996, consisting of 32 rooms and sprawling courtyards decorated with vibrant flowers. But the property is not just known for its hospitality - it also stands out for its architecture, featuring pillars carved from stone and marble, while local artisans used kiln-fired bricks and limestone to add a contemporary touch.

Throughout the resort, one finds portraits of members of the former royal family of Jodhpur and other princely states of India. Staying at this heritage property is not just about a royal getaway, but also about turning the pages of history.

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