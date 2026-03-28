Malaika Arora Explains How Her Viral Duck Walk Helps Manage Lower Back Issues

Malaika Arora once made headlines for walking like a duck. From paparazzi videos going viral to people making fun of her online, her eccentric walking style caught everyone's attention. It became a sensational topic that the actor herself addressed on a JioHotstar special, Moving In With Malaika, in which she gave a masterclass in stand-up comedy.

But recently, in a conversation with Curly Tales, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star revealed the actual reason behind her duck walk. During the Sunday Brunch segment, the actor told Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales, that a doctor had prescribed this walk to her.

Real Reason Behind Malaika Arora's Duck Walk

"Believe it or not, but my doctor keeps telling me... because I keep getting a problem with my lower back because I wear a lot of heels and stuff like that," she explained before showing her duck walk.

Her doctor prescribed this walk: bring your toes close, keep your feet apart, and walk. She has to walk 10-15 steps like that in the morning and at night. "I do my duck walk every day," she said, laughing.

The model also added that it helps her not only with her lower back issues but also with her posture. It corrects slouching and improves alignment.

"I mean, if I have a tight one [butt], and it looks like a buffet table where I can serve a seven-course meal, then why shouldn't I walk like a duck?" she said in her stand-up segment, making a snarky comment at people who mock her walk.

Malaika Arora's Favourite Yoga Asana

During her conversation with the publication, Malaika Arora also revealed that fitness is not just part of her routine; it helps strengthen her body and energises her. It makes her happy, even if she can do it for just half an hour. She prefers running, walking, and practising yoga.

Pranayama and Surya Namaskar are among her favourite asanas, and she tries to practise them every day. Not just that, she also busted several myths around yoga. Here is what she said,

Anyone can start practising yoga and develop a flexible and agile body

Yoga is not just about stretching; it is much more than that. All asanas are beneficial for the body and carry minimal risk of injury

One can start practising yoga at any age

Malaika Arora also shared advice for people with a sedentary lifestyle. She suggested that sitting for long hours is harmful to posture, so everyone should complete their daily step count, and instead of taking lifts, they should walk or run up and down the stairs.

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