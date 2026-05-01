Malaika Arora, 50, Shuts Down 'Cosmetic Surgery' Rumours: "I Don't Need That Right Now"

Malaika Arora has dismissed claims that she has undergone cosmetic surgery, calling them one of the biggest misconceptions about her.

Details

Speaking candidly on the second episode of Famously Fit with Sophie, a talk show hosted by Sophie Choudry on Amazon MX Player, Arora addressed the speculation that often surrounds her youthful looks and fitness. She said many people assume she has relied on cosmetic procedures simply because of how she looks at her age, calling this belief unfair and inaccurate.

Malaika said, "A lot of people think I have resorted to a lot of cosmetic stuff like surgery. I think, obviously, because... 'how can she look a certain way at a certain age? It is not possible... 100 per cent.' I think that is something which I would like, once and for all, to say, I feel I don't need that right now. When I do, I will think about it. I will approach that then..."

About Malaika Arora And Harsh Mehta

Malaika Arora has been making headlines for her latest dating rumours. As per reports, Malaika is currently dating businessman Harsh Mehta. According to a report by DNA India, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant. Speculation about Malaika dating the 33-year-old began after the pair were seen together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October. Witnesses noted that the two spent much of the evening chatting and were seen leaving the venue separately, which fuelled dating rumours online.

Buzz around their relationship grew further on November 26, when Malaika and Harsh were spotted together at the Mumbai airport.



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