Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Reveals When Intermittent Fasting Won't Work For Weight Loss

Intermittent fasting has become a popular weight-loss approach, but does it suit all lifestyles? Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh, also known for training Tamannaah Bhatia, says the method often looks effective in theory but can fall short in real-life situations, especially for people with high stress and unpredictable routines.

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Intermittent fasting works on a simple idea: split the day into eating and fasting periods so the body uses stored fat for energy during fasting hours. Many people follow this by skipping breakfast to extend the fasting window. However, the fitness trainer explained that this practice can backfire for working professionals.

As people rush to offices and jump from one meeting to another, stress levels rise. To push through the day, many rely on caffeine, which can further increase stress and cause irritability, mood swings, and emotional reactions. "See, fasting can work, but not for a high-stress lifestyle," Siddharth added.

According to the trainer, while fat loss may happen, emotional instability and low energy can also develop if fasting is done without preparation or without considering personal stress levels.

He also spoke against blindly following health trends. He said fitness routines cannot be copied from others without understanding one's own lifestyle, work pressure, and body needs.

Instead of forcing intermittent fasting, especially with an irregular schedule, Singh advised people to focus on meal quality and consistency. Balanced meals that keep a person full and energised throughout the day can be more effective than strict fasting.

"Instead, have a structure for your meals - have protein in every meal, make this thing consistent that will drive results now, just because everyone else has done intermittent fasting and they got results does not mean you need to copy and paste that approach," Siddhartha said.

The trainer stressed that long-term health depends on sustainable habits, not viral wellness trends. People should pay attention to how their diet affects their energy, mood, and work performance.

While intermittent fasting is not harmful by default, its success depends on individual stress levels, daily routine, and consistency, he said. For many, a structured, balanced eating pattern may work better than time-based fasting.



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