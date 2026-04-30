Popcorn To Chicken Breast: 10 Foods That Can Speed Up Weight Loss, According To US Fitness Coach

Weight loss usually begins with cutting excess calories and reducing the intake of sugar, refined flour, and ultra-processed foods. Now, fitness coach Will Stone has highlighted that certain foods can help the body lose weight naturally. In a post shared on X, Stone listed everyday food items that can be added to meals to support fat loss and overall health.

Details

Stone shared a list of foods to include in daily meals and explained how each supports weight loss:

Popcorn: High in volume and low in calories. Helps curb cravings and anxiety quickly without affecting your calorie deficit.

Whole eggs: Eat the whole egg. They reduce hunger quickly and help boost basal metabolism.

Chicken breast: A lean protein that burns calories during digestion. Keeps you full, supports muscle building and remains low in calories.

Green broccoli: High volume with almost zero calories. Provides clean fibre that supports gut health and keeps you full for hours.

𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗗𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗦



1. 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗡 pic.twitter.com/jcDnWoidtX — Will Stone (@Human_Optimize) April 26, 2026

Black coffee: Burns fat, suppresses appetite and provides clean energy. One of the most underrated tools for fat loss.

Greek yogurt: High in protein and slow to digest. Helps control sweet cravings before they disrupt progress.

White fish: Low in calories and high in protein. Nourishes muscles while keeping fat intake low.

Whole apple: Requires chewing, which slows eating and signals fullness sooner. High in fibre, supports digestion and is easy to carry.

Red fruits: Low in sugar and high in volume. Help reduce anxiety and add bulk to meals without impacting your calorie deficit.

Whole oats: Slow-digesting carbohydrates that keep you full for hours. Help prevent insulin spikes and curb hunger.

Stone concluded by saying, "To lose fat without rebounding, you have to work with your biology, not against it. These foods share one thing: an extremely high satiety index. They signal your brain to shut down hunger before you ever consume excess calories. Your deficit stops feeling like torture and starts happening automatically. But knowing this means nothing if your pantry is still full of processed food."

"Change your environment today. Build your meals around this list. Your body fat percentage will take care of itself," he added.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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