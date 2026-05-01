Fitness Influencer Loses 30 Kg Through Regular Gym Workouts, Transformation Video Goes Viral

Weight loss is often seen as a physical transformation, but in reality, it is a combination of discipline, lifestyle changes, and consistency over time. Sustainable weight loss does not come from quick fixes alone. You need to incorporate regular exercise and a healthy diet into your lifestyle. Combining physical activity with a calorie-controlled diet is considered one of the most effective ways to shed excess weight.

In an Instagram post, content creator Priyanka Reddy shared how she shed an impressive 30 kg by hitting the gym. She claimed that "the gym can change you completely." It helped her move from 93 kg to a lean, muscular 63 kg. Her transformation goes beyond just numbers on a scale. One can notice new muscle definition in her shoulders, arms, and core.

More than the physical changes, Priyanka pointed to a mental shift. She stated that the journey has made her feel "more confident and bold about life." She described putting off fitness until tomorrow as the "most expensive lie on earth." Priyanka's story is a reminder that the best time to prioritise your health is right now.

WHO's Physical Activity Guidelines For Women

Weekly Activity Quota

For adults aged 18–64, the World Health Organisation recommends at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week. To gain extra health benefits, going beyond 300 minutes of moderate activity is encouraged.

Strength Training

WHO advises muscle-strengthening exercises that target all major muscle groups on two or more days per week. For women, this is especially important to preserve bone density, boost metabolism and support joint health. However, any physical activity is better than none. Women should reduce sedentary time by replacing sitting with movement of any intensity.

It is always advisable to consult a physician or certified fitness trainer before starting a new gym routine or diet. Make sure the plan suits your individual health needs and medical history.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.