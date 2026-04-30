How A Bengal-Based Fitness Influencer Lost 12 kg In Just 2 Months Without Working Out

Weight loss tips are everywhere right now. While there is no one-size-fits-all formula, many people are turning to simple, home-based routines instead of strict gym plans or complicated diets. The focus is slowly shifting towards consistency, calorie control, and making small lifestyle changes that actually stick.

One such example is content creator Sneha Chauhan, who recently shared her journey on Instagram. She revealed that she has already lost 12 kg in just two months. And what caught our attention is that she did it with “no gym, no exercise… only eating home-cooked food.” Now, she says her goal is to lose another 12 kg in the next two months.

In her video, Sneha breaks down exactly what her day looks like.

Her Morning Routine

The content creator starts her day simply. “I take 1 spoon of chia seeds in warm water and 1 spoon of apple cider vinegar,” she shares. Sneha also follows intermittent fasting, with her eating window beginning at 11 am.

What She Eats In A Day

Her meals are high in protein and fairly light overall:

Breakfast (11 am): Around 200 grams of watermelon along with pea protein. She mentions that one scoop gives her “30 gm of protein,” and she mixes it with onions, green chilies, coriander, and salt.

Around 200 grams of watermelon along with pea protein. She mentions that one scoop gives her “30 gm of protein,” and she mixes it with onions, green chilies, coriander, and salt. Lunch (2–2:30 pm): A filling, high-protein meal – boiled chickpeas turned into a desi chaat, bottle gourd raita, and a 2-egg omelette without oil.

A filling, high-protein meal – boiled chickpeas turned into a desi chaat, bottle gourd raita, and a 2-egg omelette without oil. Evening: She takes multivitamins and goes for a walk.

Movement Still Matters

While Sneha says no gym, she is definitely not inactive. She goes for long walks and aims for 10,000 steps daily.

Evening Cravings And Dinner

Post-walk, the content creator keeps things flexible. If she craves something sweet, she opts for “zero sugar pepsi” (not daily, just occasionally). Interestingly, she sometimes skips dinner if she feels full, but still ensures protein intake with whey protein – again giving her around 30 grams per scoop.

Calorie Intake And Eating Window

Sneha's daily calorie intake is around 1000–1200 calories, sometimes even less. Her eating window closes at 7 pm, followed by green tea at 8 pm. After that, it is zero calories for the rest of the night.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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