How <i>Bigg Boss 13's</i> Arti Singh Lost 5 kg In 20 Days Before Her Wedding By Just Eating <i>Lauki</i> For Dinner

Television actor Arti Singh, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has spoken about the strict measures she took to lose weight ahead of her wedding. In a recent interview with AlphaTalks, the actor shared that she made a significant change to her dinner routine in order to feel more confident on her big day.

Simple Diet Change Before Wedding

Arti revealed that her main goal was to look healthier and fitter in her wedding photographs. To achieve this, she followed a disciplined diet plan that involved eating lauki, or bottle gourd, for dinner over a period of 25 days.

According to Arti, replacing her regular evening meals with lauki helped her keep her dinners light and monitor her calorie intake. She said the vegetable-based meal, when followed consistently, played a key role in her weight loss journey.

The actor claimed that the routine helped her lose nearly five kg in just 20 days. She credited the results to simplicity, consistency, and strict control over her diet during that period. She said, "I did not add any unnecessary spices. Just rock salt and coriander leaves. I put everything in a pressure cooker and mashed the lauki after it was cooked."

She further added, "I knew I was going to get married, and it is happening just once, and I had to look slimmer in my wedding photos."

About Arti Singh's Wedding

Arti Singh married businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members. Among those present were Govinda, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, and Ankit Gupta, among others.



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