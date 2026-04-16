Viral Video: Malaika Arora Turns Heads At 50 In Chic Black Thigh-Slit Dress

Actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora made a public appearance in Mumbai on April 15 during a night outing at her newly opened restaurant, Sweeney, located in Khar. The 50-year-old star was photographed outside the venue, drawing attention for her understated yet striking fashion choice.

Details

For the night, Malaika opted for an all-black silk dress featuring a contemporary silhouette. The floor-length outfit came with a high neckline and an asymmetrical sleeve design, with one arm sleeveless and the other covered. The relaxed drape of the fabric allowed the dress to fall smoothly over her frame, while a thigh-high slit on one side added definition to the look.

Keeping the styling minimal, Malaika avoided heavy accessories. She wore aquamarine embellished heels, paired with a black rectangular clutch detailed with embellishments. A bracelet-style luxury watch completed her accessory choices.

She chose bold red lipstick, complemented by soft brown eyeshadow and lightly applied mascara. Her cheeks featured a subtle flush, with gentle contouring and a highlighter finish. Her eyebrows were left feathered for a natural look. Malaika wore her hair loose with a middle parting, allowing the strands to frame her face naturally.

Known for promoting yoga, fitness, and wellness, Malaika continues to maintain a good presence both in the health space and the fashion scene.

About Malaika Arora And Harsh Mehta

As per reports, Malaika is currently dating businessman Harsh Mehta. According to a report by DNA India, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant. Speculation about Malaika dating the 33-year-old began after the pair were seen together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October. Witnesses noted that the two spent much of the evening chatting and were seen leaving the venue separately, which fuelled dating rumours online.

Buzz around their relationship grew further on November 26, when Malaika and Harsh were spotted together at Mumbai airport.